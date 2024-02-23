Dallas

‘I feel like I made it,' DART unveils Erykah Badu bus

Dallas Musician Erykah Badu and DART are collaborating to put artwork on buses and trains

By NBCDFW Staff

NBC 5

You can now ride a bus with Erykah Badu's face on it.

The Grammy Award-winning singer collaborated with DART to put artwork on Dallas buses and trains.

The bus was unveiled Tuesday morning at a press conference outside Badu's old high school in Dallas, Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts. Badu was overwhelmed and excited by the DART x BADU collaboration.

"If you are Black in Dallas, Texas, you know you made it if you're on the cover of Jet and on the cover of DART," Badu said.

You can find the Badu-buses on the Go Pass app. The collaboration will last throughout the year, according to DART.

The world is changing in big ways and I'm happy to be at the front of that change in some kind of way

Erykah Badu

