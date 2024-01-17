DART trains and buses to show off artwork inspired by Grammy winner Erykah Badu

Iconic Dallas musician Erykah Badu is working on a collab with DART to put artwork on city buses and trains.

DART said their partnership with the Grammy Award-winning singer kicks off with a sweepstakes leading up to her annual birthday bash where four lucky riders and their plus-ones will receive access to a VIP section, private entrance, exclusive swag, and a DART monthly pass.

To enter, riders need to visit DART.org/Badu, 97.9 The Beat, or Majic 94.5 between Jan. 16 and Feb. 10 and enter for a chance to win.

“Collabing with DART has been fun - new for me and new for them,” said Erykah Badu. “I love my hometown and riding DART is still cool.”

At Badu's party on Feb. 24, the sweepstakes winners will be amongst the first to see the Badu Bus and Rail designs. The designs will feature artwork and images inspired by Badu that will be installed on city trains and buses.

“DART is thrilled to partner with Erykah Badu for our yearlong collaboration celebrating all that North Texas has to offer,” said Nadine Lee, DART president and CEO. “As a Dallas native, Erykah Badu has inspired so many people. From her many awards and accolades to everything she’s given back to our communities, we’re honored to celebrate her many successes.”

For additional information, as well as complete rules, prize information and additional entry forms, visit DART.org/Badu.