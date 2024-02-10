‘Hamilton' is coming back to Dallas – here's how to get tickets

Hamilton is returning to Dallas and if you want to be in the room where it happens, now is the time to get tickets.

Single tickets for the tour of the smash hit Tony Award-winning musical, presented in partnership with producer Jeffrey Seller, Broadway Dallas, and Broadway Across America as part of Broadway Dallas’ Germania Insurance Broadway Series, went on sale to the public Feb. 8. The show runs May 8 – June 9 at the Winspear Opera House in the Dallas Arts District.

This is the third time a national tour of Hamilton has come to Dallas, stopping at the Music Hall at Fair Park in 2019 and 2021. This presentation of this cultural phenomenon will offer audiences a more intimate experience of the show. The Music Hall has a capacity of 3,420. Winspear Opera House seats 2,200 people.

Joan Marcus Stephanie Jae Park, Ta'Rea Campbell and Paige Smallwood in the national tour of Hamilton

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Tickets may be purchased at BroadwayDallas.org or by calling 800-982-2787. There is a maximum purchase limit of eight tickets per account for the engagement. Prices will range from $39 to $189 with a select number of premium seats available from $199 for all performances. There will be a lottery for 40 $10 seats for all performances. Details will be announced closer to the engagement.

The show’s producers and presenters are warning audiences to only purchase tickets through Broadway Dallas.

“It's tempting to get tickets any way you can. There are many sites and people who are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets. For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases for the Dallas engagement should be made through BroadwayDallas.org,” Seller said.

It’s a hot ticket for a reason.

A revolutionary story of passion, unstoppable ambition, and the dawn of a new nation. Hamilton is the epic saga that follows the rise of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton as he fights for honor, love, and a legacy that would shape the course of a nation.

Based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography and set to a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway, Hamilton has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. In addition to its 11 Tony Awards, it has won Grammy, Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

Joan Marcus Pierre Jean Gonzalez and Marcus Choi in the national tour of Hamilton.

Hamilton features book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire.

Produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater, the musical features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, and casting by Telsey + Company, Bethany Knox, CSA.

Learn more: Broadway Dallas