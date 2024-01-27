Broadway Dallas announces 2024/2025 season

There’s something corny about Broadway Dallas’ recently announced 2024/2025 season – and that’s a good thing.

Presented in partnership with Broadway Across America, Broadway Dallas’ new season begins with Shucked at the Music Hall in Fair Park December 3-15, 2024. Set in the fictional rural town of Cob County, the musical with book by Robert Horn and score by Brandy Clark and Shane McAnnally tells the story of Maizy, a girl who is trying to save her hometown when the corn the town depends on begins to die. Fresh off its recent Broadway run, Dallas is the second stop of the show’s national tour.

The season continues with Peter Pan flying into the Music Hall at Fair Park December 25, 2024 – January 5, 2025 with a new adaptation by celebrated playwright Larissa FastHorse, directed by Emmy Award winner Lonny Price and choreography by Lorin Latarro. The adventure begins when Peter Pan and his mischievous sidekick, Tinker Bell, visit the bedroom of the Darling children late one night. With a sprinkle of fairy dust and a few happy thoughts, the children are taken on a magical journey they will never forget.

Matthew Murphy Lorna Courtney in & Juliet

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Created by David West Read, best known as the Emmy Award-winning writer of Schitt’s Creek, & Juliet turns Shakespeare’s famous love story upside down and asks an intriguing question: what would happen next if Juliet didn’t end it all over Romeo?

Juliet’s reimagined story features a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, including "Since U Been Gone‚" "Roar," "Baby One More Time," "Larger Than Life‚" "That’s The Way It Is,“ and "Can't Stop the Feeling!" The show runs January 28 – February 9, 2025 at the Music Hall at Fair Park.

Broadway Dallas includes a little 80s nostalgia with Back to the Future, adapted for the stage by the iconic film’s creators Bob Gale and Robert Zemeckis and directed by the Tony Award-winner John Rando. The show features original music by multi-Grammy winners Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard alongside hit songs from the movie including “The Power of Love,” “Johnny B. Goode,” “Earth Angel,” and “Back in Time.”

When Marty McFly finds himself transported back to 1955 in a time machine built by the eccentric scientist Doc Brown, he accidentally changes the course of history. Now he’s in a race against time to fix the present, escape the past, and send himself... back to the future. It runs March 18 - 30, 2025 at the Music Hall at Fair Park.

Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman Roger Bart and Casey Likes in Back to the Future.

Mama Mia! returns to the Music Hall at Fair Park April 15 - 27, 2025, filled with music that makes everyone dance. Set on a Greek island paradise where the sun always shines, a tale of love, friendship, and identity is beautifully told through the timeless hits of ABBA. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the father she’s never known brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited decades ago.

Disney’s The Lion King roars back into the Music Hall at Fair Park June 4 – July 3,2025. Tony Award-winning director Julie Taymor brings to life a story filled with hope and adventure set against an amazing backdrop of stunning visuals. The Lion King also features some of Broadway’s most recognizable music, crafted by Tony Award®-winning artists Elton John and Tim Rice.

Life of Pi will be presented at the Winspear Opera House in the Dallas Arts District August 5 - 17, 2025. Based on Yann Martel’s novel that sold more than 15 million copies and became a worldwide phenomenon, Life of Pi is an epic story of perseverance and hope that speaks to every generation.

After a shipwreck in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, a sixteen-year-old boy named Pi survives on a lifeboat with four companions— a hyena, a zebra, an orangutan and a Royal Bengal tiger.

Matthew Murphy & Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade Hiran Abeysekera and Richard Parker (Fred Davis, Scarlet Wilderink, Andrew Wilson) in Life of Pi.

An all-new Broadway-bound tour of The Wiz is stopping at the Music Hall at Fair Park September 9-21, 2025.

With book by William F. Brown and a Tony Award-winning score by Charlie Smalls (and others), this groundbreaking twist on The Wizard of Oz changed the face of Broadway – from its iconic score packed with soul, gospel, rock, and finger-snapping ‘70s funk to its stirring tale of Dorothy’s journey to find her place in a contemporary world. A dynamite infusion of ballet, jazz, and modern pop brings a whole new groove to easing on down the road.

The two season options are musicals beloved by Dallas audiences.

Come From Away is coming back to Dallas at Winspear Opera House January 14 - 19, 2025. Written by Tony nominees Irene Sankoff and David Hein, the musical is based on the remarkable true story of 7,000 airline passengers stranded after 9/11 terrorist attacks and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships.

Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade The 2023 touring cast of Come From Away

Hadestown, the Tony Award-winning musical from celebrated singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and innovative director Rachel Chavkin, returns to the Music Hall at Fair Park February 25 – March 2, 2025.

The musical intertwines two mythic tales — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — as it invites you on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell’s beguiling melodies and Chavkin’s poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love.

Season tickets are available now. 7-show packages start at $245 and new patrons can visit Broadway Dallas' website or call 866-276-4884 to subscribe. Single tickets will go on sale at a later date.

“Our fabulous 2024/2025 season is packed with brand new Broadway hits and the return of many classics and crowd favorites,” said Ken Novice, President and CEO of Broadway Dallas. “We’re so proud to bring this lineup to Dallas and we can’t wait to share it with all of you.”

Learn more: Broadway Dallas