Meow Wolf Grapevine's new community space is a tribute to late co-founder Matt King

The spirit of one of Meow Wolf’s innovative co-founders lives on in a new community space at Meow Wolf Grapevine.

The Matt King Mystery Center is a multipurpose space designed for community programming and local events. The newest space at Meow Wolf Grapevine is dedicated to the late Matt King, one of Meow Wolf’s co-founders who died in July 2022 at the age of 37.

Kate Russell/Meow Wolf Matt King began working with the Meow Wolf art collective in 2008. He died in 2022.

A native of Arlington, Texas, King began his career as a painter. He moved to Santa Fe in 2007 and began working with the Meow Wolf art collective in 2008, eventually becoming the Senior Vice President of Creative Direction. King was a driving force and a lead artist across approximately 34 Meow Wolf projects around the U.S. leading up to their flagship groundbreaking exhibition The House of Eternal Return in Santa Fe.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

From 2018 to 2021, King played crucial roles in leading three monumental exhibitions: Omega Mart, Kaleidoscape and Convergence Station. Outside of his monumental world-building, he led the hands-on team of artists known as the "Art Team Task Force" on Meow Wolf projects.

The Matt King Mystery Center reflects his impact on Meow Wolf and his love for teaching others the joy of art and collaboration. The name Mystery Center is an homage to King’s lifelong studies in philosophy, magic, esoteric religious traditions, mythology, and science fiction.

Similar to Santa Fe’s Rainbow Rainbow, the center will serve as a workshop, community center, open studio, and private venue. The space features We Are Home, a mural by Daniel "DIY" Yanez. With its bold Texas themes, the mural explores the local transformations of landscapes, animals and people.

Kaitlyn Armendáriz/Meow Wolf Grapevine The mural by Daniel "DIY" Yanez features bold Texas themes.

The Matt King Mystery Center is open for private bookings such as corporate meetings and birthday celebrations.

“What's beautiful about the Matt King Mystery Center is the versatile inspiration it offers,” said General Manager of Meow Wolf Grapevine Kelly Schwartz. “It's not just a venue; it's a community canvas for creativity and a perfect setting for our guests to enhance their visit.”

The Matt King Mystery Center extends its impact beyond recreational offerings. The center will work with nonprofits to offer opportunities for community engagement and support. Community events like open studio moments will provide a platform for artistic exploration and experimentation, echoing Meow Wolf's steadfast commitment to community enrichment.

The Matt King Mystery Center will offer programming throughout the year available to the local community. This includes free public programming as well as ticketed events. The center will also host an array of public events and programming.

Kaitlyn Armendáriz/Meow Wolf Grapevine The center is available to host an array of public and private events.

All ticketed exhibition guests will be able to utilize the space during open studio hours on Saturdays and Sundays from 3-6 PM starting February 3. Meow Wolf Grapevine will also host a monthly workshop series with Trade Oak Cliff starting February 20th featuring Meow Wolf & Trade Oak Cliff artist, Laura Davidson.

"The Matt King Mystery Center stands as a testament to our commitment to nurture positive community growth,” said Meow Wolf Grapevine Impact Manager Kaitlyn Armendáriz. “Through a focus on creativity and collaboration, our aim is to establish a place that goes beyond the conventional, positively impacting the DFW community."

Learn more: Meow Wolf Grapevine