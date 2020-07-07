Dallasnews.com

Grand Prairie Reopens Public Pools With Capacity Limits, Social Distancing Enforced

The city’s aquatics facilities are welcoming visitors as summer heats up

By Anna Caplan - The Dallas Morning News

An exterior view of The Epic, a 120,000 square-foot of year-round indoor recreation center, in Grand Prairie, Texas, Thursday, June 25, 2020.
Tom Fox |. The Dallas Morning News

Grand Prairie’s public pools have officially reopened just in time for this weekend’s triple-digit heat.

Starting Monday, the city’s aquatics facilities will have new hours and modified schedules, as well as a number of new health and safety policies enacted because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the city’s parks, arts and recreation department, those policies include capacity limits and enforced social distancing. Showers and concession stands are closed, and aside from a limited number of life jackets, there will be no equipment rentals.

The Scene

Fort Worth 15 hours ago

Fort Worth Museum Delays Reopening Due to Ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic

Dallas Jul 3

The Ordinary Becomes Extraordinary at The Dallas Arboretum

Click here for details on the newly reopened pool locations from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.

Copyright Dnews - Dallas News

This article tagged under:

Dallasnews.comDallas CountyTarrant CountyGrand Prairie
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us