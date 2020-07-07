Grand Prairie Reopens Public Pools With Capacity Limits, Social Distancing Enforced

Grand Prairie’s public pools have officially reopened just in time for this weekend’s triple-digit heat.

Starting Monday, the city’s aquatics facilities will have new hours and modified schedules, as well as a number of new health and safety policies enacted because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the city’s parks, arts and recreation department, those policies include capacity limits and enforced social distancing. Showers and concession stands are closed, and aside from a limited number of life jackets, there will be no equipment rentals.

