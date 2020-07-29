Fort Worth Museum of Science and History

Fort Worth Museum of Science and History Will Reopen in August

After delaying its original reopening set for mid-July, the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History will reopen to the public on August 13.

In a press release, the museum said it will reopen with safety protocols in place that include required face masks for all employees and guests aged five and up and adapted exhibits as well as social distancing guidelines.

The museum will be open to the public Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at a reduced admission cost of $9.

The science and history museum had originally aimed for a mid-July reopening but postponed the reopening due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

More information about the August 13 reopening can be found on the museum's website.

This article tagged under:

Fort Worth Museum of Science and HistoryFort Worth
