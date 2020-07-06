Fort Worth

Fort Worth Museum Delays Reopening Due to Ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic

There is not reopening date set yet

By Avery Dalal

Fort Worth Museum of Science and History

The Fort Worth Museum of Science and History is delaying it's opening originally planned for mid-July due to the spike of COVID-19 cases in Texas.

In a press release, the museum said, "As a responsible member of the community, we need to respect the recommendation of healthcare professionals to eliminate unnecessary visitor contact."

While there is no date for reopening yet, the museum will continue to create family content through the Discovery Lab Online video series and customized Online Field Trips.

The museum said that it will continue to prepare for it's eventual reopening and people can stay informed by visiting their website.

