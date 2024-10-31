Foodie 411: Michelin Halloween costume, Ozempic smoothies and a tiny bar in Dallas

DallasNews.com/Food reporter Sarah Blaskovich talks about her Michelin star costume, Smoothie King's new drinks dubbed 'Ozempic smoothies' and one of the tiniest bars in Dallas.

MY MICHELIN STAR HALLOWEEN COSTUME

It is a historic year for foodies in Texas because for the first time ever, Michelin will begin to rate our restaurants.

The first list of Michelin-starred restaurants in Texas will be released Nov. 11, and in honor of that, I dressed as a 3-star Michelin restaurant.

Michelin's critics give 1, 2 and 3-star awards, with 3 being the highest and hardest to get. Now I don't own a restaurant and I'll never win 3 stars, but I can dress like it for Halloween.

Smoothie King Smoothie King's headquarters is in Cypress Waters, a lakefront development near DFW International Airport.(Courtesy of Smoothie King)

Smoothie King, which is based in Dallas, made waves on Tuesday when it announced it would sell five new drinks dubbed "Ozempic Smoothies."

The smoothies are high in protein and have zero grams of sugar. The name is surprising, but Smoothie King's CEO says it's a smart business move, as these drugs are getting more popular by the day, and the people taking them might be looking for things to eat.

The Dallas Morning News Pick a seat, any seat. Boxcar is a cocktail bar in the middle of Dallas that looks like the inside of a train.(Elías Valverde II/The Dallas Morning News)

One of the tinest bars in Dallas is just under 1,000 square feet.

Boxcar is a bar built to look like the inside of a train, and that theme makes sense because this place is no bigger than a single train car. It's open now on Greenville Avenue, between Lovers Lane and Mockingbird in Dallas.

WHAT'S SCARY ABOUT DALLAS RESTAURANTS?

During our podcast Eat Drink DFW, we had a fun chat about things that scare us in Dallas restaurants. Of course the episode dropped on Halloween and the 'scary' theme seemed just right.

For more food news visit DallasNews.com/Food