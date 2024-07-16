restaurants

Five Texas cities secure Michelin Guide, here's why it's a ‘huge' moment for restaurants

Michelin Guide Texas arrives before the end of 2024. Dallas, Fort Worth, Austin, Houston and San Antonio restaurants could earn Michelin stars

By Sarah Blaskovich | The Dallas Morning News

Finally, the Michelin Guide will review restaurants in Texas.

The French company announced July 16, 2024 that it inked a deal to release a Michelin Guide for Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Austin and San Antonio. The news comes after years of speculation that Michelin was considering a move into Texas.

This partnership with Michelin — one of the biggest in the United States — was made with six groups: the visitors’ bureaus in Texas’ five biggest cities, plus Travel Texas, a state-funded entity located within the office of the governor’s economic development and tourism office. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Michelin is the most recognized rating system of restaurants in the world. It’s the Olympics of food, where only the best and brightest restaurants in the world get a medal.

