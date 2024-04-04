Foodie 411: Eclipse options, Fort Worth Food + Wine Festival and El Tiempo's new location

A restaurant with a patio or view might be the best place to be during Monday's eclipse, DallasNews.com/food writer Sarah Blaskovich talks about how to find out which businesses are hosting events. Fort Worth Food and Wine Festival is underway, and we now know where Houston's El Tiempo will open in Arlington.

The solar eclipse on Monday and restaurants with a patio or a great view make more sense to visit, during the celestial event. In downtown Dallas, two high-in-the-sky spots to consider are Crown Block in Reunion Tower and Monarch on the 49th floor of a building on Elm Street. The restaurants in and around downtown Grapevine also seem to have a lot of events on Monday. Food editor Erin Booke made a list of restaurant-specific eclipse parties and you can find that at DallasNews.com/Food.

The Fort Worth Food + Wine Festival starts on April 4. The festival is a great way for North Texas foodies to get a sneak peek at new restaurant menus. For instance, there's a bar that opens in Fort Worth soon called Tropic Lady. Even before you can go inside, you can get a bite of their plantain tacos at the Fort Worth Food + Wine Festival. Tropic Lady is a sibling restaurant to the Bearded Lady in Fort Worth’s Near Southside neighborhood.

El Tiempo Cantina has been around for more than 25 years in Houston. It's known for its fajitas, tortillas and margaritas. Its first North Texas location is in Arlington at Choctaw Stadium, you know that building as the former Texas Rangers ballpark, right next to Globe Life Field. It might seem odd for a Tex-Mex place to open in the Rangers' old stadium, but there's also a Starbucks and a fine-dining restaurant inside. They're trying to make Choctaw Stadium in Arlington into a destination, even on days when there's not a sporting event nearby. El Tiempo is expected to open in May 2024.

There were so many new restaurants opening across the metroplex, DallasNews.com/food wanted to see if there was one for every letter of the alphabet, and there is. A is for Ainsworth, B is for Bill Smith's Cade, C is for CosMc's. Check out the 26+ eateries for every letter of the alphabet and to see how many restaurants you've visited.

