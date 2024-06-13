Basketball and food collide during the NBA Finals, from the American Airlines Center reinventing its menu including adding caviar to where you should eat if you want to see celebrities in town for the game, DallasNews.com/food writer Sarah Blaskovich serves up the Foodie 411 plus details on a new restaurant in the Dallas Design Distrcit with an unusual name.

Chefs at the American Airlines Center in Dallas have been reinventing typical basketball food during the Mavs-Celtics series. The fanciest food ever seen in a sports arena is now being served during NBA Finals games.

It's fun and expensive. You can buy a $50 surf and turf grilled cheese sandwich made with steak and lobster - $50 is a lot for a sandwich, but the chef says it's shareable. Another memorable new item is a $40 lobster corn dog.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

And if you've never had caviar at a basketball game, you can this week in Dallas. There's a concession stand at the AAC for Zavala's Barbecue, and the owner is selling beef fajitas topped with a bump of caviar. Each taco costs $25, making it one of the priciest tacos in Dallas right now.

There's one hot spot to talk about during the NBA Finals — Dakota's Steakhouse, which has been open in Dallas for 40 years.

Dakota's hosted a 60-person team dinner for the Boston Celtics on Monday, and that included some of the big-name players like Jayson Tatum and Kristaps Porziņģis. Then on Tuesday, at Dakotas again, Charles Barkley and Reggie Miller had dinner.

It's a memorable name, isn't it? Culinary Dropout is truly huge -- 22,000 square feet over two stories. It has a great view of the Dallas skyline from its patio on Turtle Creek Boulevard in the Dallas Design District.

Culinary Dropout is one of the fast-growing brands from Fox Restaurant Concepts, which created North Italia, Flower Child, The Henry and more. Culinary Dropout opened June 12, 2024 and serves lunch and dinner seven days a week and brunch on Saturdays and Sundays.

Remember how Foxtrot coffee shops closed abruptly in April? The idea was that the closures were permanent, but the co-founder of the company has now said that he wants to reopen at least a dozen Foxtrots across the United States, including at least two in Dallas.

For those who were sad about the closures, expect updates on DallasNews.com/food.