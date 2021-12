If you are looking for a magical place to take your family or someone special this holiday season, Enchant has the perfect place. The Esplanade at Fair Park has been transformed into a winter maze, filled with hundreds of thousands of Christmas lights. Within the maze, Santa's reindeer have become lost and it is your mission to help find them all. There is also ice skating, a Christmas marketplace and vendors set up selling food and drink. You can find more information and buy tickets here.