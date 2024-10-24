North Texans share photos from the pumpkin patch 2024 Published October 24, 2024 • Updated 22 mins ago NBC 5 viewer shared their fall photos from the pumpkin patch with iSee@nbcdfw.com. 11 photos 1/11 Tammy Chennault Cousin Besties, Stella & Willa Jean, at the Bear Creek store fall display in Leonard, TX. Thank youTammy Chennault Sent from Yahoo Mail for iPhone 2/11 Tamara Hi! I’m Tamara and this is my beautiful baby girl Denym (pronounced Denim) and I would love for her photo to be featured She’s at the Dallas Arboretum Pumpkin Patch. Thanks for considering her photo. Tamara 3/11 Tangila Thomas Denym 7 months old 4/11 Kenneth Stevens Our 9 month old baby Charlotte at Mainstay Farm Pumpkin Patch in Cleburne. Sent from Yahoo Mail for iPhone 5/11 Kenneth Stevens Our 9 month old baby Charlotte at Mainstay Farm Pumpkin Patch in Cleburne. Sent from Yahoo Mail for iPhone 6/11 Mister Elle [tint-NBC_DFW] [EXTERNAL] Halloween 7/11 Linda Porter Sent from my iPhone 8/11 Cynthia L Whitman Best buddies and rescue pups Patch, Remi, and Reba enjoy the cooler weather and the colors of the season! Patch “rescued” Cindy and Gary Whitman of Keller and Remi and Reba “rescued” Hunter Lewis of Fort Worth. There may have been treats involved in this photo shoot! 9/11 Rachel Bayless Freddy (black) and Velma (brindle) posing in their Halloween jammies ready for Rick Mitchell to announce some cooler fall weather! Freddy and Velma are my rescues adopted from Saving Hope. Rachel Bayless 10/11 Erin Klahn Korbyn with her storybook pumpkin “The Smart Cookie” 11/11 Share your photos and videos with NBC 5 by emailing iSee@nbcdfw.com This article tagged under: isee@nbcdfw.com More Photo Galleries Your Halloween Photos 2024 Rare comet in skies over North Texas North Texans share photos of the Northern Lights overnight In photos: Impact of Hurricane Milton