North Texans share photos from the pumpkin patch 2024

NBC 5 viewer shared their fall photos from the pumpkin patch with iSee@nbcdfw.com.

Cousin Besties, Stella & Willa Jean, at the Bear Creek store fall display in Leonard, TX.
Tammy Chennault
Hi! I'm Tamara and this is my beautiful baby girl Denym (pronounced Denim) and I would love for her photo to be featured She's at the Dallas Arboretum Pumpkin Patch.
Tamara
Denym 7 months old
Tangila Thomas
Our 9 month old baby Charlotte at Mainstay Farm Pumpkin Patch in Cleburne.
Kenneth Stevens
Our 9 month old baby Charlotte at Mainstay Farm Pumpkin Patch in Cleburne.
Kenneth Stevens
[tint-NBC_DFW] [EXTERNAL] Halloween
Mister Elle
Sent from my iPhone
Linda Porter
Best buddies and rescue pups Patch, Remi, and Reba enjoy the cooler weather and the colors of the season! Patch "rescued" Cindy and Gary Whitman of Keller and Remi and Reba "rescued" Hunter Lewis of Fort Worth.
Cynthia L Whitman
Freddy (black) and Velma (brindle) posing in their Halloween jammies ready for Rick Mitchell to announce some cooler fall weather! Freddy and Velma are my rescues adopted from Saving Hope.
Rachel Bayless
Korbyn with her storybook pumpkin “The Smart Cookie”
Erin Klahn
Share your photos and videos with NBC 5 by emailing iSee@nbcdfw.com
