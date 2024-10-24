Your Halloween Photos 2024 Published 2 hours ago • Updated 19 mins ago NBC 5 viewer shared their Halloween décor and costume photos with iSee@nbcdfw.com. 14 photos 1/14 Sara King Family fun with my little ghosts 2/14 Jill Kennison Winnie wanted to show Kristi, Bianca, and Rick and the rest of DFW that she’s got her Halloween House all decorated for the season. She’s even got her Halloween paw print artwork up inside. She’s also been practicing wearing her ghost costume with her faux friend (can you tell the real vs fake ghost dog?) Happy Howloween Friends! Thanks, Jill KennisonHighland Village, TX817-899-5407 3/14 Jill Kennison Winnie wanted to show Kristi, Bianca, and Rick and the rest of DFW that she’s got her Halloween House all decorated for the season. She’s even got her Halloween paw print artwork up inside. She’s also been practicing wearing her ghost costume with her faux friend (can you tell the real vs fake ghost dog?) Happy Howloween Friends! Thanks, Jill KennisonHighland Village, TX817-899-5407 4/14 Jill Kennison Winnie wanted to show Kristi, Bianca, and Rick and the rest of DFW that she’s got her Halloween House all decorated for the season. She’s even got her Halloween paw print artwork up inside. She’s also been practicing wearing her ghost costume with her faux friend (can you tell the real vs fake ghost dog?) Happy Howloween Friends! Thanks, Jill KennisonHighland Village, TX817-899-5407 5/14 Jill Kennison Winnie wanted to show Kristi, Bianca, and Rick and the rest of DFW that she’s got her Halloween House all decorated for the season. She’s even got her Halloween paw print artwork up inside. She’s also been practicing wearing her ghost costume with her faux friend (can you tell the real vs fake ghost dog?) Happy Howloween Friends! Thanks, Jill KennisonHighland Village, TX817-899-5407 6/14 Jill Kennison Winnie wanted to show Kristi, Bianca, and Rick and the rest of DFW that she’s got her Halloween House all decorated for the season. She’s even got her Halloween paw print artwork up inside. She’s also been practicing wearing her ghost costume with her faux friend (can you tell the real vs fake ghost dog?) Happy Howloween Friends! Thanks, Jill KennisonHighland Village, TX817-899-5407 7/14 Bryan barta I built a 35ft long spider tunnel with blacklights and a haunted maze at the end 8/14 Shelbi Garrett Stormy is a 1.5 year old Bernedoodle I took a 5T little girls dress and cut it up to fit her as a costume. Worked out better than I thought it would! I’m going to be Cinderella and she is my pumpkin! Thank you, Shelbi from Saginaw Texas. 9/14 Shelbi Garrett Stormy is a 1.5 year old Bernedoodle I took a 5T little girls dress and cut it up to fit her as a costume. Worked out better than I thought it would! I’m going to be Cinderella and she is my pumpkin! Thank you, Shelbi from Saginaw Texas. 10/14 Joanne Jordan This is Babee. 18yr old beagle is ready to go for Halloween 🎃. 11/14 Rachel Bayless Freddy (black) and Velma (brindle) posing in their Halloween jammies ready for Rick Mitchell to announce some cooler fall weather! Freddy and Velma are my rescues adopted from Saving Hope. Rachel Bayless 12/14 Phyllis Lopez Chewie was adopted 1 year ago. Chewie is almost 4 years old. He makes me smile everyday. 13/14 Phyllis Lopez Chewie was adopted 1 year ago. Chewie is almost 4 years old. He makes me smile everyday. 14/14 Share your photos and videos with NBC 5 by emailing iSee@nbcdfw.com This article tagged under: isee@nbcdfw.com More Photo Galleries North Texans share photos from the pumpkin patch 2024 Rare comet in skies over North Texas North Texans share photos of the Northern Lights overnight In photos: Impact of Hurricane Milton