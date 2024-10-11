North Texans share photos of the Northern Lights overnight Published 50 mins ago • Updated 50 mins ago There was a chance the Northern Lights could be visible in North Texas beginning Thursday night until Sunday morning thanks to a geomagnetic storm. North Texans went out and snapped photos of the aurora borealis and shared them with iSee@nbcdfw.com. 40 photos 1/40 Amy Freshwater Richland Chambers Lake, 10/10, 8:15pm 2/40 OBrien Frazier Northern Lights from Sandbrock Ranch in Aubrey 3/40 Terry Larsen I took this picture last night at our home in Ranger, TX 4/40 Valerie Alexandris Northern Lights Sky from Bonham, Tx 5/40 Patti Caraway We had a surprise visit from the Aurora Borealis in Granbury, TX last night. So beautiful ❗️ 6/40 Wanda West Beautiful view of the Northern Lights in Jacksboro, TX. 7/40 8/40 Becky Roach These pictures were taken in Cranfills Gap, TX by our daughter in law. 9/40 Becky Roach These pictures were taken in Cranfills Gap, TX by our daughter in law. 10/40 Becky Roach These pictures were taken in Cranfills Gap, TX by our daughter in law. 11/40 Christy Alexander Royal borielis 12/40 Clyde Stringer Northern Lights (Aurora Borealis) as seen from Mountain Springs in north Texas on Friday October 10. 13/40 Susan Morgan Northern Lights in Desdemona 14/40 Tierney Porter Beautiful sight! Decatur 15/40 Doris Aguirre This was taken last night in Flower Mound TX Photographer: Doris Aguirre 16/40 Becky Roach These pictures were taken in Cranfills Gap, TX by our daughter in law. 17/40 Stephanie Carter Northern lights in Keeter TX. Stephanie Carter 18/40 Stephanie Callaway In Northlake, TX about 9:20p Stephanie 19/40 Pam Dickens Captured looking north from Stephenville, Tx. Could only see with my iPhone camera. 20/40 Stephanie Callaway In Northlake, TX about 9:20p Stephanie 21/40 Stephanie Callaway In Northlake, TX about 9:20p Stephanie 22/40 Stephanie Callaway In Northlake, TX about 9:20p Stephanie 23/40 Heather Edwards Northern Lights from Denton, TX 24/40 Heather Edwards Northern Lights from Denton, TX 25/40 Heather Edwards Northern Lights from Denton, TX 26/40 Ryan w Aurora borealis scene in McClendon Chisholm, Texas!!! Ryan Walters 27/40 Bob Hatfield Aurora from Justin tx on 10-10-24. 28/40 Bob Hatfield Aurora on 10-10-24 from Justin tx. Taken with Nikon zf camera 20 mm lens iso 2500. Could not see visually but could see with camera and iPhone. 29/40 Stephanie Carter Northern lights in Keeter TX. Stephanie Carter 30/40 Shari Hunt Some aurora (faint) from the heart of the city at White Rock Lake. Crazy!! 31/40 Heather Edwards Northern Lights from Denton, TX 32/40 Pam Dickens Captured looking north from Stephenville, Tx. Could only see with my iPhone camera. 33/40 Kathryn Dickerson Was unable to see the Northern Lights with the naked eye, but my phone was able to pick these up. Justin, TX, up near Texas Motor Speedway. Have a good weekend, Katie Dickerson 34/40 Kathryn Dickerson Was unable to see the Northern Lights with the naked eye, but my phone was able to pick these up. Justin, TX, up near Texas Motor Speedway. Have a good weekend, Katie Dickerson 35/40 Kathryn Dickerson Was unable to see the Northern Lights with the naked eye, but my phone was able to pick these up. Justin, TX, up near Texas Motor Speedway. Have a good weekend, Katie Dickerson 36/40 Kathryn Dickerson Was unable to see the Northern Lights with the naked eye, but my phone was able to pick these up. Justin, TX, up near Texas Motor Speedway. Have a good weekend, Katie Dickerson 37/40 Ryan w Aurora borealis scene in McClendon Chisholm, Texas!!! Ryan Walters 38/40 Ryan w Aurora borealis scene in McClendon Chisholm, Texas!!! Ryan Walters 39/40 Ryan w Aurora borealis scene in McClendon Chisholm, Texas!!! Ryan Walters 40/40 Share your photos and videos with NBC 5 by emailing iSee@nbcdfw.com This article tagged under: isee@nbcdfw.com More Photo Galleries In photos: Impact of Hurricane Milton Homecoming Mums 2024 In pictures: See damage from Hurricane Helene NBC 5 viewers capture partial lunar eclipse of Harvest supermoon