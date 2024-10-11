North Texans share photos of the Northern Lights overnight

There was a chance the Northern Lights could be visible in North Texas beginning Thursday night until Sunday morning thanks to a geomagnetic storm. North Texans went out and snapped photos of the aurora borealis and shared them with iSee@nbcdfw.com.

1/40
Richland Chambers Lake, 10/10, 8:15pm
Amy Freshwater
2/40
Northern Lights from Sandbrock Ranch in Aubrey
OBrien Frazier
3/40
I took this picture last night at our home in Ranger, TX
Terry Larsen
4/40
Northern Lights Sky from Bonham, Tx
Valerie Alexandris
5/40
We had a surprise visit from the Aurora Borealis in Granbury, TX last night. So beautiful ❗️
Patti Caraway
6/40
Beautiful view of the Northern Lights in Jacksboro, TX.
Wanda West
7/40
8/40
These pictures were taken in Cranfills Gap, TX by our daughter in law.
Becky Roach
9/40
These pictures were taken in Cranfills Gap, TX by our daughter in law.
Becky Roach
10/40
These pictures were taken in Cranfills Gap, TX by our daughter in law.
Becky Roach
11/40
Royal borielis
Christy Alexander
12/40
Northern Lights (Aurora Borealis) as seen from Mountain Springs in north Texas on Friday October 10.
Clyde Stringer
13/40
Northern Lights in Desdemona
Susan Morgan
14/40
Beautiful sight!<br /> Decatur
Tierney Porter
Beautiful sight!
15/40
This was taken last night in Flower Mound TX Photographer: Doris Aguirre
Doris Aguirre
16/40
These pictures were taken in Cranfills Gap, TX by our daughter in law.
Becky Roach
17/40
Northern lights in Keeter TX.<br> Stephanie Carter
Stephanie Carter
Northern lights in Keeter TX.
18/40
In Northlake, TX about 9:20p Stephanie
Stephanie Callaway
19/40
Captured looking north from Stephenville, Tx. Could only see with my iPhone camera.
Pam Dickens
20/40
In Northlake, TX about 9:20p Stephanie
Stephanie Callaway
21/40
In Northlake, TX about 9:20p Stephanie
Stephanie Callaway
22/40
In Northlake, TX about 9:20p Stephanie
Stephanie Callaway
23/40
Northern Lights from Denton, TX
Heather Edwards
24/40
Northern Lights from Denton, TX
Heather Edwards
25/40
Northern Lights from Denton, TX
Heather Edwards
26/40
Aurora borealis scene in McClendon Chisholm, Texas!!! Ryan Walters
Ryan w
27/40
Aurora from Justin tx on 10-10-24.
Bob Hatfield
28/40
Aurora on 10-10-24 from Justin tx. Taken with Nikon zf camera 20 mm lens iso 2500. Could not see visually but could see with camera and iPhone.
Bob Hatfield
29/40
Northern lights in Keeter TX.<br> Stephanie Carter
Stephanie Carter
Northern lights in Keeter TX.
30/40
Some aurora (faint) from the heart of the city at White Rock Lake. Crazy!!
Shari Hunt
31/40
Northern Lights from Denton, TX
Heather Edwards
32/40
Captured looking north from Stephenville, Tx. Could only see with my iPhone camera.
Pam Dickens
33/40
Was unable to see the Northern Lights with the naked eye, but my phone was able to pick these up. Justin, TX, up near Texas Motor Speedway. Have a good weekend, Katie Dickerson
Kathryn Dickerson
34/40
Was unable to see the Northern Lights with the naked eye, but my phone was able to pick these up. Justin, TX, up near Texas Motor Speedway. Have a good weekend, Katie Dickerson
Kathryn Dickerson
35/40
Was unable to see the Northern Lights with the naked eye, but my phone was able to pick these up. Justin, TX, up near Texas Motor Speedway. Have a good weekend, Katie Dickerson
Kathryn Dickerson
36/40
Was unable to see the Northern Lights with the naked eye, but my phone was able to pick these up. Justin, TX, up near Texas Motor Speedway. Have a good weekend, Katie Dickerson
Kathryn Dickerson
37/40
Aurora borealis scene in McClendon Chisholm, Texas!!! Ryan Walters
Ryan w
38/40
Aurora borealis scene in McClendon Chisholm, Texas!!! Ryan Walters
Ryan w
39/40
Aurora borealis scene in McClendon Chisholm, Texas!!! Ryan Walters
Ryan w
40/40
