Rare comet in skies over North Texas

A rare comet known as C/2023 A3 has been visible to the naked eye over North Texas. NBC 5 viewers who spotted the comet shared their photos with iSee@nbcdfw.com.

4 second picture of the comet taken at Dinosaur Valley State Park on 10/13.
Patrick McMahon
[tint-NBC_DFW] [EXTERNAL] Tonight’s comet
Skinness-Lawson, Mary
This is Comet A3 on the night of 10/13 at 7:59PM. Best visibility for this comet is from 10/14 to 10/24. Hopefully Kevan can use if during one of his Astronomy segments!
Adam Reynolds
Picture taken last night from Farmersville.
Arthur Welborn
I took this picture at approximately 8:05 pm tonight of the comet in the low western sky . The picture was taken from my ranch just outside Granbury  <br /> Dr. Jim Cato Sent from the all new AOL app for iOS
drjimcato@aol.com
Sent from my Verizon, Samsung Galaxy smartphonePhoto— Dr.Joe McWherter Location— Walling Bend, Lake Whitney, Bosque County
dhennig.1007
Western sky near Muenster
Danny Voth
I actually couldn’t see it, but my new iPhone does such an amazing job with night mode that it found the comet quite clearly.
Larry Groebe
Share your photos and videos with NBC 5 by emailing iSee@nbcdfw.com
Share your photos and videos with NBC 5 by emailing iSee@nbcdfw.com

This article tagged under:

weather

