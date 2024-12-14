Terry Loftis, Dallas Symphony Orchestra’s Chief Advancement and Revenue Officer, will start a new job next year. New Jersey Symphony (NJS) announced the Dallas native will become the orchestra’s new President & CEO in early March.

At the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, Loftis oversaw the fundraising, marketing, special events and analytical research departments. Prior to the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, he was the Donna Wilhelm Family President and Executive Director of TACA (The Arts Community Alliance). He also previously served as Vice President of the Broadway Strategic Return Fund (BSRF) in New York. He is a Tony-nominated producer of the shows Bandstand and The Visit, which starred Chita Rivera.

“Terry comes to us with a tremendous amount of experience growing and advancing organizations in the arts. I am thrilled to have the chance to work with Terry and to make the most of my upcoming seasons as music director of this exceptional organization. I look forward to our time leading together, continuing New Jersey Symphony’s artistic growth and sharing outstanding musical experiences with our beloved donors, subscribers and patrons,” said Xian Zhang, New Jersey Symphony Music Director.

As he prepares for his new job, Loftis talks about the opportunities at the New Jersey Symphony, his work in the Dallas arts community, and how difficult it will be to leave his hometown.

NBC DFW: Why did you want this job in New Jersey?

Terry Loftis (TL): I was presented with the opportunity via a search firm. Upon thorough review of the position, the history of NJS and the many achievements artistically, educationally, and community engagement I submitted my credentials for consideration. While I truly love my position at the DSO, this was a unique opportunity as CEO of a very accomplished symphony that I could not pass up. NJS is an incredible organization, and I look forward to being a major part of its dynamic path forward in achieving new heights artistically, educationally and increasing our brand awareness across New Jersey and beyond!

NBC DFW: What do you consider your greatest accomplishment at the Dallas Symphony Orchestra?

TL: First and foremost, it is my team. Our success across all we do is rooted in the people we rely on to advance our mission, artistic excellence, financial sustainability, and educational initiatives. They are the core of what we do onstage and off from my advancement revenue team, all our other departments, and of course Maestro Luisi and musicians of the DSO. I am equally proud of our progress in ticket sales, fundraising, and elevating our marketing/branding efforts.

NBC DFW: What are you most proud of about your tenure at TACA?

TL: Lifting up and providing financial resources to the many dynamic arts institutions across the region that needed assistance during COVID beyond the normal grants process. My amazing team at TACA during my tenure truly defined resilience, dedication, and sacrifice along with our board in creating our emergency relief funding. Also, the TACA Pop-Up Grants program spearheaded and funded by Carol and Kevin March provided additional funding to organizations and artists. In the end, I am proud of the difference we were able to make and personally that I was able to raise the bar for TACA.

NBC DFW: What will you miss most about Dallas?

TL: I will literally miss everything about Dallas, starting with my family. My mom, while supportive and proud of my appointment to CEO at NJS, is not jubilant about my leaving. My brother Keith lives in Brooklyn so I am very happy that I will be close to him. We have not lived in the same city or area since he left Dallas for college. Leaving behind Mom and my sister Kathy will be tough, but I will be returning regularly to see them. Then of course BBQ, Tex-Mex, Blue Bell, and 90-degree autumn days!

This is a major change for me and my partner, Jon Adams; however, we are very excited all the same. I will miss my many colleagues in and out of the arts ecosystem of Dallas and countless friends.

Finally, a shout out to the institution that has played a major role in my success and that is my high school - Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing & Visual Arts (Arts Magnet). I am forever blessed that my amazing mom insisted that my sister, brother and I audition and attend this incredible school. It is the cornerstone of my love, passion, and career in the arts!

