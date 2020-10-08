‘Days of Our Lives' Preempted Nationwide on Thursday & Friday

Do not fret "Days of Our Lives" fans, you are not missing your favorite soap about the fictional Midwestern town of Salem, the Brady, Horton and DiMera families will be buttering up their baguettes and sipping on wine while watching tennis.

"NBC 5 News at 11 a.m.," "Texas Today," "Days of Our Lives" and "Access Daily" are being preempted on Thursday, Oct. 8 and"NBC 5 News at 11 a.m.," "Days of Our Lives" and "Access Daily" will be preempted on Friday, Oct. 9 for The 2020 French Open from Roland Garros in Paris, France.

The women's singles semi-final is Thursday, while the men's singles semi-final is Friday setting up for the finals on Saturday and Sunday morning on NBC 5.

The daytime schedule resume at 2 p.m. both days Click here to see the schedule.

"Days of Our Lives" will resume its normal broadcast schedule on Monday.