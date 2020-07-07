'Days of Our Lives' Star Kristian Alfonso Leaving the Show After Nearly 40 Years

Kristian Alfonso, one of the most recognizable faces on "Days of Our Lives," is leaving her role on the daytime drama after 37 years.

"I feel blessed and honored to have been invited into people’s homes for over three decades. However, it is now time for me to write my next chapter," Alfonso said in a statement posted to Instagram.

Alfonso said she shot her final episode of "Days of Our Lives" several months ago. The show shut down production in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, it shoots ahead of schedule and has enough new episodes completed to last until October.

It's unclear when Alfonso's final episode will air, or how her character, Hope Williams Brady, will say goodbye.

Alfonso has played Hope on the soap opera since 1983, with the exception of a few breaks from the show. She left in 1987, but returned for a few months in 1990 for a storyline that concluded with the entire town believing Hope died.

She returned again in 1994 as Gina, a woman with amnesia who looked like Hope. Of course, it wouldn't be a daytime drama without a few crazy twists. It turns out Gina was actually Hope but was brainwashed by the villainous Stefano DiMera, whom she later killed.

Alfonso also thanked the show's cast, crew and loyal fans for sticking with her over the years. The daytime drama was renewed in January for its 56th season.

"I am forever grateful to NBC and the late Betty Cordray, who took a chance on me many years ago and changed my life. I have built some lifelong friendships with my extraordinarily talented castmates. Days has one of the hardest working crews in all of television, many of whom have become part of my extended family," she said.

"Finally — to the incredibly loyal fans of Days — many of you have been with me on this journey from the beginning. I cannot thank you enough for your generosity, love and support," she added. "I could not have done it without YOU!!!"

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: