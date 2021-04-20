Dallas Native, Jill Marie Jones, Talks New Role on OWN

Jill Marie Jones is no stranger to acting. She has shouldered several roles depicting strong, Black women in her years in Hollywood.

She may be best remembered for her role as Toni Childs-Garrett on the award-nominated sitcom "Girlfriends" that ran from 2000-2006. Now, Jones is living in a new role in the drama "Delilah" airing on the Oprah Winfrey Network.

"Delilah" is a legal thriller about a Black female lawyer who lives in Charlotte, North Carolina and seeks justice for those who need it most while balancing her home life with her kids, her love life and everything else in between; in this season Delilah’s job is even more difficult than usual since she’s going to have to go up against her best friend Tamara in a case that’s going to place both of them in grave danger, a case that leads all the way to the heart of the American military-industrial complex and the highest corridors of power.

“I play Tamara Roberts. She’s a single mother and very independent. Her main focus has been her career and is working towards trying to become partner at her [law] firm. She really values and appreciates her long friendship with Delilah and sees them all as family. It’s a story line that so many women can relate to,” Jones said.

For Jones, her roles have always been about showcasing strong women making it happen, no matter what life throws their way.

“We always knew that we were worthy and capable. I think because of what we are going through now, it’s being highlighted. It’s time. We have miles to go, but I definitely see movement and change, and I am really excited about that,” Jones said.

Jones went on to say representation in entertainment isn't just important, but it's imperative. She said that’s why she likes the character she plays so much.

"I can't speak for all actresses. But oftentimes for African American actresses, if you see a character where she is strong at work, she is strong at home. She's strong with her friends, kids, but we are not one-dimensional humans," Jones said.

The season finale of "Delilah" airs April 20 on OWN at 8 p.m. CT.

Jones has deep roots in North Texas as she grew up in Dallas. She attended Duncanville High School and Texas Woman’s University.