Dallas Arboretum's new president and CEO arrives during ‘Holiday at the Arboretum'

When Sabina Carr arrived at the Dallas Arboretum to start her work as president and CEO in November, the botanical garden was glittering with more than a million lights and filled with holiday cheer. It’s a beautiful way to mark Carr’s return to Dallas.

Carr’s family is from Dallas, and she is an alumna of Southern Methodist University, earning a Bachelor of Arts in English literature. She began her botanical garden career at the Atlanta Botanical Garden, serving as the vice president of marketing for more than 15 years. In 2019, she returned to Texas as CEO of San Antonio Botanical Garden. During her tenure, she more than doubled annual visits and organization membership and finalized a successful $40 million capital campaign in spring 2021 that transformed the organization with stunning new gardens, facilities and amenities.

Dallas Arboretum Victorian-style gazebos featuring scenes from the 12 Days of Christmas are scattered throughout the garden.

During her first weeks, Carr will see the Dallas Arboretum at its most enchanting. The garden is dotted with Victorian-style gazebos representing each of the 12 Days of Christmas. The DeGolyer House is filled with Christmas Classics, an exhibition embodying the essence of traditional Christmas charm with an array of Santas, angels, nativities and a new collection of more than 600 nutcrackers recently acquired by the Arboretum. The Christmas Village, inspired by Europe’s Christkindlmarket, features elaborately decorated shops and facades and the Marilyn and Ben Weber Family Christmas Pyramid, a 23-foot-tall German-built structure decorated with hand-carved elements, lighting and character movement on every level.

The garden is open on select evenings, providing the perfect opportunity to see the Dazzling Musical Tree. The 50-foot-tall tree is animated with more than 42,000 lights and holiday tunes, presented on the hour and every half hour of the day and evening on the Martin Rutchik Concert Stage & Lawn. “Holiday at the Arboretum” runs through January 5, 2024.

Dallas Arboretum At the heart of the Christmas Village is the Marilyn and Ben Weber Family Christmas Pyramid.

Carr talks about her hopes for the Dallas Arboretum, the impact of extreme Texas weather, and her favorite part of “Holiday at the Arboretum.”

NBC DFW: How did an English literature major from Southern Methodist University find herself working professionally in botanical gardens?

Sabina Carr (SC): I believe the world of public gardens sought me out back in 2000 when I had just relocated to Atlanta from Manhattan. I found myself volunteering at the Atlanta Botanical Garden to grow roots in my new community and the marketing position opened up. A donor I knew at the time encouraged me to apply, and the rest is history 20 years later. I have a deep love for stories and history, which is why I studied English literature at SMU. In a way, public gardens give me a chance to tell their special stories to key constituents so we can build stronger, healthier communities.

Dallas Arboretum Christmas Classics, an exhibition at the Dallas Arboretum's DeGoyler House, features a new collection of more than 600 nutcrackers recently acquired by the Arboretum.

NBC DFW: After working in San Antonio and Atlanta, why did you want this job at the Dallas Arboretum?

SC: The Dallas Arboretum is one of the top ten public gardens in the country and one of the most beloved by its community. I saw the chance to lead a very special organization while also being able to stay in Texas - a place I hold close to my heart and am so happy to reside here the past four years now. I have loved the Dallas Arboretum since my first visit there during our industry's annual conference back in 2004. I thought it was the most beautiful garden I had ever seen, and it still is all these years later - even better.

Dallas Arboretum The Dazzling Musical Tree is animated with more than 42,000 lights and holiday tunes.

NBC DFW: What most excites you about the Dallas Arboretum? What is your top priority for its future?

SC: Inside the organization, I am looking forward to building a joyful and innovative culture where employees enjoy coming to work every day - how can one not love being in a beautiful garden while making a difference. In addition, I hope to connect even more visitors to the Garden's mission of promoting art, enjoyment and knowledge of horticulture and we will do this through the development of a comprehensive, inclusive strategic plan - one of my top priorities.

NBC DFW: Texas is dealing with more extreme weather. How can the Dallas Arboretum adapt so people can enjoy the garden and learn more about the environment?

SC: Texas is indeed dealing with climate shifts resulting in extreme weather patterns. For example, from Winter Storm Uri to this summer's record-breaking heat wave, we have been dealt with numerous challenges for people and plants. I would like to see the Arboretum take a leading role in plant conservation and sustainability over the next 5-10 years so we can share that knowledge with our community and other key stakeholders. Plants provide the air we breathe, so it's critical we all learn to care for them and our environment.

Dallas Arboretum Visitors are welcome to go inside elaborately decorated shops and discover surprises.

NBC DFW: You are starting your new job during “Holiday at the Arboretum.” Do you have a favorite part of the Arboretum’s holiday events?

SB: My favorite part is witnessing children seeking out the hidden animals painted throughout the interiors of the Christmas Village structures - they get so excited when they find an owl or a fox and to me their reactions encompass the joy of the Holidays.

