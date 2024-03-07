Chris Brown adds second Fort Worth show for upcoming '11:11′ summer tour

Grammy Award-winning R&B singer Chris Brown is adding a second show in Fort Worth for his upcoming 11:11 tour.

Earlier this week Brown's team announced his 26-city summer tour, starting with a show in Detroit on June 5 and ending two months later in Los Angeles.

Brown will arrive in North Texas on Friday, July 19 for a show at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth. Brown's camp said Thursday that due to a strong demand for tickets, they were adding a second show in Fort Worth on Saturday, July 20. That show will also be held at Dickies Arena.

LiveNation said up-and-coming R&B singer Muni Long will open for Brown at both Fort Worth shows.

The singer will make other stops in Texas including at Toyota Center in Houston on Tuesday, July 16, and at Moody Center in Austin on Wednesday, July 17.

Presale tickets are available now. General ticket sales begin at 10 a.m. March 11.