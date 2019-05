Eataly pizza ovens and marble slab counters are open to the restaurant, adding to the theater of the place. Photographed at the Eataly in downtown Manhattan at Westfield World Trade Center mall.

Eataly, a hybrid grocery and restaurant concept created in Italy in 2007 and now in 37 locations around the world, appears to have taken a formal step into Texas.

Eataly Dallas LLC was created in Delaware last month, a move first reported by D Magazine. Eataly has only six stores in the U.S. in New York, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles and most recently Las Vegas.

