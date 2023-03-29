6 DFW Chefs, Restaurants Named James Beard Award Finalists in 2023

The James Beard Foundation announced the finalists for its 2023 Restaurant and Chef awards on March 29, 2023, and DFW had an impressive showing with two Best New Restaurant nominees, two Outstanding Bakery nominees, one Outstanding Restaurant, and one Best Chef: Texas.

During the first round of the annual competition in January, 15 DFW names made the semifinalist list. Now, moving on to the next round:

Fort Worth contemporary Mexican restaurant Don Artemio and cozy Cajun spot Restaurant Beatrice of Oak Cliff were named finalists for Best New Restaurant in the country. Three of the 10 nominees in this national category are from Texas, including Houston's Tatemó. Highly regarded Deep Ellum sushi restaurant Tatsu was a semifinalist in the category, but didn't make this round.

In the national category for Outstanding Bakery, DFW claimed two out of five spots: Richardson's La Casita Bakeshop and Dallas' Kuluntu Bakery.

