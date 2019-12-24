Take Pictures With Your Family at These North Texas Christmas Light Displays

If you have family and friends in town and you're looking for somewhere to take pictures together, look no further. Here are a few of the stops in North Texas that are merry and bright for the perfect snap.

Gaylord Texan Resort

The Gaylord Texan Resort's 16th annual "Lone Star Christmas" is officially underway in Grapevine. This year is the Peanuts display. ICE! is a magical walk-through holiday exhibit featuring 2 million pounds of hand-carved ice sculptures that tell the tale of the beloved holiday classic, "A Charlie Brown Christmas" by Charles Schultz. Go here for more information.

Downtown Grapevine

Grapevine, the self-dubbed Christmas Capital of Texas, boasts 1,400 Christmas-themed events in 40 days, making it "Texas' must-visit destination of the season." To see the city's full Christmas calendar of events, click here. Our Vince Sims stopped by the displays -- check out his pictures in the gallery below!

Sundance Square in Downtown Fort Worth

Stop by Sundance Square in Fort Worth where Santa took pictures with kids and you can see his sleigh. The lights are displayed throughout the plaza, along with lit sculptures. Go here for more information.

Vitruvian Lights

This annual colorful display is in Addison. Over 550 trees are wrapped in 1.5 million lights -- and it's free! The display is up through Jan. 1. Go here for more information.

Magical! Loved the light display at @VitruvianPark . Over 550 trees wrapped in 1.5 million lights. And it’s free! Display is up through Jan. 1. pic.twitter.com/jZ7gtrvHHo — Vince Sims (@VinceSimsNBC5) December 24, 2019

Daystar Christmas - Holiday Lights Display

This incredible Christmas display in Bedford has a life-sized nativity, lighted tunnel, Christmas town, interactive displays and more. Go here for more information.

Dallas Zoo Lights

After animals head in for the evening, the Dallas Zoo will transform into a winter wonderland with over one million twinkling lights illuminating ZooNorth throughout the holiday season. Go here for more information.

Klyde Warren Park in Dallas

The park has giant Christmas ornaments, a Christmas tree, sculptures and even snow flurries! Santa will be at the park on Dec. 24. Go here for more information.

Snowy Saturday @KlydeWarrenPark.



(It's soap but we can dream!) pic.twitter.com/OzFb5J8x6L — Eline de Bruijn (@debruijneline) December 22, 2019

Bishop Arts District in Dallas

This boutique shopping district is dressed up for the holidays with store fronts. There are Christmas trees, ornaments and other displays to take pictures with. Check out the “Merry Christmas You Filthy Animal” mural on the side of Eno’s Pizza.

Christmas at The Star in Frisco

There's a beautiful blue Christmas tree where you and your family can take pictures at. Go here for more information on activities.