Take Pictures With Your Family at These North Texas Christmas Light Displays

If you have family and friends in town and you're looking for somewhere to take pictures together, look no further. Here are a few of the stops in North Texas that are merry and bright for the perfect snap.
Gaylord Texan Resort
The Gaylord Texan Resort's 16th annual "Lone Star Christmas" is officially underway in Grapevine. This year is the Peanuts display. ICE! is a magical walk-through holiday exhibit featuring 2 million pounds of hand-carved ice sculptures that tell the tale of the beloved holiday classic, "A Charlie Brown Christmas" by Charles Schultz. Go here for more information.
Local
The latest news from around North Texas.
Downtown Grapevine
Grapevine, the self-dubbed Christmas Capital of Texas, boasts 1,400 Christmas-themed events in 40 days, making it "Texas' must-visit destination of the season." To see the city's full Christmas calendar of events, click here. Our Vince Sims stopped by the displays -- check out his pictures in the gallery below!
Sundance Square in Downtown Fort Worth
Stop by Sundance Square in Fort Worth where Santa took pictures with kids and you can see his sleigh. The lights are displayed throughout the plaza, along with lit sculptures. Go here for more information.
Vitruvian Lights
This annual colorful display is in Addison. Over 550 trees are wrapped in 1.5 million lights -- and it's free! The display is up through Jan. 1. Go here for more information.
Daystar Christmas - Holiday Lights Display
This incredible Christmas display in Bedford has a life-sized nativity, lighted tunnel, Christmas town, interactive displays and more. Go here for more information.
Dallas Zoo Lights
After animals head in for the evening, the Dallas Zoo will transform into a winter wonderland with over one million twinkling lights illuminating ZooNorth throughout the holiday season. Go here for more information.
Klyde Warren Park in Dallas
The park has giant Christmas ornaments, a Christmas tree, sculptures and even snow flurries! Santa will be at the park on Dec. 24. Go here for more information.
Bishop Arts District in Dallas
This boutique shopping district is dressed up for the holidays with store fronts. There are Christmas trees, ornaments and other displays to take pictures with. Check out the “Merry Christmas You Filthy Animal” mural on the side of Eno’s Pizza.
Christmas at The Star in Frisco
There's a beautiful blue Christmas tree where you and your family can take pictures at. Go here for more information on activities.