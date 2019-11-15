‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ ICE! Exhibit Opens at Gaylord Texan Resort

The Gaylord Texan Resort's 16th annual "Lone Star Christmas" is officially underway in Grapevine.

That means the very popular ICE! exhibit is now open, too.

ICE! is a magical walk-through holiday exhibit featuring 2 million pounds of hand-carved ice sculptures that tell the tale of the beloved holiday classic, "A Charlie Brown Christmas" by Charles Schultz.

Each piece is carefully hand-sculpted by artisans from Harbin, China. They recently traveled to North Texas, where they spent 30 days carving the merry masterpieces.

The display also includes a majestic, life-size Nativity scene in crystal clear ice, six ice slides, an 8-lane snow tubing hill covered in 2 million pounds of real snow and an ice bar for those 21 and up.[[563784122,C]]

The resort's "Lone Star Christmas" also features 2 million twinkling lights, larger-than-life decorations and even breakfast with Charlie Brown and friends.

The Texas-sized decor is so extravagant, we've broken it down by the numbers:

2 million holiday lights decorating the resort’s indoor atriums

2 million pounds of hand-carved ice for ICE! featuring "A Charlie Brown Christmas"

2 million pounds of real Texas snow for a two-story tall, 8-lane snow tubing hill

A 54-foot-tall Christmas tree (and over 200 more trees – just not quite as tall!)

A 6,000-square-foot outdoor ice-skating rink

Miniature train sets throughout the property

25-foot-tall Nutcrackers

2,300 decorated wreaths

5,600 feet of garland

15,000 ornaments

2,000 Poinsettias

ICE! is open until January 5, 2020. Click here for more information.