Local musician featured on soundtrack for “The Color Purple” reboot, gives back ahead of Christmas

Julian Mason said that since he was a teenager, he knew he wanted to make it big. Never in his wildest dreams would he have imagined just how big. Now, the Grammy-award-winning producer can add motion pictures to his repertoire creating remixes for two songs on the Christmas Day release of the re-imagine version of The Color Purple.

“I just feel like the kids need to know that what I'm doing is possible like this is this even though it seems like a farfetched dream to, to follow your dreams and, and go after what you want for real,” Mason said.

Mason, who is the founder of BOOMSquad Records and goes by the name LilJuMadeDaBeat, said he has spent most of his life working to perfect his craft in music. He said when he got the call from fellow music producer, Timberland, to work on the new movie, he had to say yes.

“Growing up, I was a real old-school movie type of person. I liked watching all the movies that were made before I was born. Obviously, I’ve seen The Color Purple a million times. It was really a big part of my childhood. It's amazing to be able to work with some of my childhood idols to do this. It’s truly a dream come true,” Mason said.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

He is credited on two songs for their remix version from the film’s soundtrack: Workin’ and Hell No!

“Timberland came to me with the idea and basically we just put the remixes together. We made the songs brighter and fresher. Really we made them less sad, for lack of a better term, because as you know parts of the movie are really heavy and sad. So they really just wanted newer and like younger sounding music to go with the movie that is basically a musical,” Mason said.

In addition to this big project, he has worked with high profile names in the music world including Megan Thee Stallion, Beyonce, 2 Chainz, Juicy J and even R&B legend, Babyface.

“I literally called my mom while I was working with Babyface. Like I stepped out of the room while it was going on because I was trying to keep my composure. I wanted to keep my composure in there, but I had to step out the room and I had to go call my mom and I'm like ‘mom, you would never guess who I'm in the studio with,’” Mason said.

The graduate of Desoto High School said his hard work has paid off, but he is also doing it to make his family proud and the city he calls home proud as well. He is also celebrating the holiday season with a toy giveaway in the area where he grew up.

“We are going to host a toy giveaway through my record company on Saturday, December 23 at 11:00 at the Thurgood Marshall Recreation Center. Its just important for me to give back. That’s what I wanted to do. I can remember being a kid and I want to show these kids that once you have made a way for yourself, its important to give back to the community you came from. I want to give that kid the love and support that they may feel like they haven’t gotten in the past. I just hope that helps many of them get on or stay on theh right path. I want these kids to know that it doesn’t matter what people say about you, you can make it. You can do it,” Mason said.

The event, near the Redbird Executive airport, will be family friendly featuring a toy giveaway for registered participants, music, food, and a chance to win raffle prizes.