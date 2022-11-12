Eight-time Grammy-winning singer Anita Baker has announced special tour dates for 2023. The 15-city tour, produced by Live Nation, launches on February 11 at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida with stops in Dallas and Houston.

The tour coincides with the 40th anniversary of the iconic singer's debut album, "The Songstress" in 1983.

“Looking forward to some crazy, lovely, hang time with my fans, on tour in 2023!! ….Gonna, bring some new music & some special guests, too.”

The singer will be in Houston on Dec. 15 at the Toyota Center and will make her next stop in Dallas' American Airlines Center on Dec. 17.

2023 Coming Straight to YOU🎉 This time...With *My Own* catalog🎁 sO Grateful🙏🏾

*MiraclesOfMusic*

ABXO🎼

🪄Special Guest, too🥳 pic.twitter.com/Rj1fzJrE5I — Anita Baker (@IAMANITABAKER) November 10, 2022

After Baker released her first album, she rose to stardom in 1986 with her multiplatinum-selling second album, Rapture, which included the Grammy-winning song “Sweet Love.”

In addition to her eight Grammys, Baker received a lifetime achievement award at the 2018 BET Awards. She also has five platinum or multiplatinum albums and one gold album.

Anita Baker 2023 The Songstress Tour Dates

Feb. 11: Hollywood, FL (Hard Rock Live)

Feb. 14: Atlanta, GA (State Farm Arena)

Feb. 17: New Orleans, LA (Smoother King Center)

May 10: Newark, NJ (Prudential Center)

May 12: Long Island, NY (UBS Arena)

May 14: Baltimore, MD (CFG Bank Arena)

June 30: Chicago, IL (United Center)

July 2: Clarkston, Mich. (Pine Knob Music Theatre)

Nov. 18: Greensboro, NC (Greensboro Coliseum Complex)

Nov. 22: Memphis, TN (FedEx Forum)

Nov. 24: Atlantic City, NJ (Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena)

Dec. 15: Houston, TX (Toyota Center)

Dec. 17: Dallas, TX (American Airlines Center)

Dec. 22: Los Angeles, CA (Crypto.com Arena)

Dec. 23: Oakland, CA (Oakland Arena)

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. on Nov. 17 through Ticketmaster. Pre-sale tickets are available to Citi cardholders from 10 a.m. Monday through 10 p.m. Wednesday.