Local groups offer a way to get in a fun workout and help local kids have a Merry Christmas.

D-E FIT is partnering with the nonprofit BAMM (Being A Melanin Mom) and For Oak Cliff for How Step Saved Christmas to get presents under the tree this Christmas.

Organizers invite participants to bring a toy donation as an entry to attend a high-energy step aerobics class.

The event is Saturday, Dec. 7, from 1 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. at For Oak Cliff on Ledbetter Drive in Dallas. The goal is to collect more than 200 toys for children ages 5 to 13.

Dallas Rapper Lil' Ronny will host the event and DFW step aerobics instructor Dariel Embry will guide participants through the workout. All levels are welcome.

Advanced registration is required to attend. Learn more here.