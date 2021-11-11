Holiday Hits 2021, Week 3: Family Game Night

Laurie Schacht from The Toy Insider is showing us the top five options for game night.

THE MERMAIDS JEWELS: STRING TOGETHER A TREASURE FROM THE SEA (WINNING MOVES GAMES)

Mermaids have been swimming through the magical sea, collecting colorful jewels along the way. They have an overflowing treasure chest of pearls and want kids to join in on the phone. Kids can roll the die and collect pearls from the special sorting treasure chest.

Ages: 5+

MSRP: $16.95

Available: Winning-Moves.com

GHOSTED (BIG G CREATIVE)

Players are ghosts whose restless spirits won’t calm until they solve their own demise from the great beyond. Identify which suspect is the killer, the wacky weapon they used and their motive behind the murder. It’s somewhat of a modern-day "Clue."

Ages: 10+

MSRP: $19.99

Available: Target

GOLDEN TICKET GAME (BUFFALO GAMES)

Willy Wonka is opening his factory at last, but only for a lucky few. He has hidden Golden Tickets in his Wonka Bars. If you can find a Golden Ticket, then you win the big prize. Kids can use strategy on every move and play their Wonka Candy cards to collect as many Wonka Bars as they can better their odds of finding a golden ticket. Players can play as original characters of Willy Wonka.

Ages: 10+

MSRP: $19.99

Available: Major retailers

FILL IN THE BLANKS (WHAT DO YOU MEME)

This game will remind parents of the old school game "Madlibs." Fill in the Blanks is the new family-friendly party game where kids compete to create the funniest fill-in-the-blank story. Kids can let their imagination run wild. Players rotate drawing a trivia card while the rest of the group competes to guess which answer is correct. Once everyone has guessed, the judge reveals the correct answer and awards one point to those who chose correctly.

Ages: 8+

MSRP: $29.99

Available: Amazon, Target.com, Walmart in store and Walmart.com

THINGS... SCHITT’S CREEK EDITION (PLAYMONSTER)

The best-selling part game is giving fans a fun and engaging way to connect with their favorite characters from the Emmy award-winning TV show. Players read a topic on the card and then write a response. There is no right or wrong answer. It’s a good game for four players.