Holiday Hits of 2024: Wellness Wonders

The Toy Insider's Laurie Schacht keeps kids healthy both mentally and physically.

GLOW BUMPER CARS (FLYBAR)

A new twist on the classic Flybar Bumper Car. The Bumper Car lights up with three light patterns, 360-degree spins with intuitive easy-to-use joystick controls. There is a safety belt and six-volt rechargeable battery included. The maximum speed is one mile per hour.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

AGES: 1+

MSRP: $99

DROYD ZYPSTER (DROYD)

This mini electric go-kart is built on a steel frame and plastic body. Zypster brings electric power to children's rideables using a 24v lithium-ion battery, a light-up LED battery indicator, and dual brushed DC motors. Designed for toddlers who are ready for some new wheels in the new year, Zypster features parent-trusted safety features including an automatic smooth-launch control pedal and an electromechanical brake that rolls to a stop when the pedal is released to help prevent accidental launches and reduce the chance of unexpected speed increases.

AGES: 3+

MSRP: $249

BLUEY 12'' BIKE (DYNACRAFT)

The 12-inch Bluey Kids bike by Dynacraft features a bright blue, green, and orange color scheme and is loaded with custom Bluey graphics. Bluey and little sister Bingo will be along for every ride, featured on the handlebar shield, frame, and chainguard. A cute blue and white star pattern on the handlebar grips and training wheels helps transport young riders to the imaginative world of Bluey.

NICK KART RACERS R/C (NKOK)

Characters and vehicles are based on the racing video game "Nickelodeon Kart Racers." Race as your favorite Nickelodeon characters with options that include Party Wagon and Spongebob in the Boatmobile. Includes the racer and remote control. Batteries required.

AGES: 6+

MSRP: $24.99

LASER X REVOLUTION ULTRA LONG-RANGE DOUBLE BLASTERS (NSI INTERNATIONAL)

These long-range blasters blast to more than 500 feet. Laser X works inside or out, in darkness or bright sunlight. Choose from more than 20 team colors to lighten up each blaster. Rapid fire and quick-slide reload to keep the action going.

AGES: 6+

MSRP: $29.99