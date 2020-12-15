Willie Nelson to Perform at Toyota Stadium for 2021 National Soccer Hall of Fame Postgame Concert

Willie Nelson will perform a postgame concert at Toyota Stadium as part of the 2021 National Soccer Hall of Fame Weekend on Saturday, May 22.

The country Music Hall of Famer and 10-time Grammy award-winner's concert is presented by WinStar World Casino and Resort.

The performance will take place following the 2021 National Soccer Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and FC Dallas’ match against an opponent that will be named at a later date.

“We’re thrilled to have Willie Nelson perform for our 2021 National Soccer Hall of Fame Weekend,” National Soccer Hall of Fame Executive Director Djorn Buchholz said. “He is a Texas legend and music icon. There’s no better way to celebrate the 2020 and 2021 Hall of Fame classes than with one of the greatest musicians of all time.”

Tickets to the match and concert are only available as part of a 2021 FC Dallas Season Ticket Membership at this time. To purchase tickets, visit FCDMemberships.com or email CustomerService@FCDallas.com.

According to FC Dallas, the match and concert are a single event ticket, and tickets solely for the Willie Nelson performance will not be available.