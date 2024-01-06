‘The Bachelorette's' Rachel Lindsay breaks silence on Bryan Abasolo divorce

Originally appeared on E! Online

Life hasn't exactly been a bed of roses for Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo.

Shortly after the chiropractor filed for divorce, the former Bachelorette briefly addressed the headlines on her "Higher Learning" podcast with Van Lathan.

"I didn't think I would get emotional," she said on the Jan. 5 episode. "First off I just want to say thank you for people who reached out. I'm still trying to reply to people. You just never know how great your circle is until you see all the people that reach out and love you."

Referencing the breakup, Lindsay added, "Obviously it's a difficult time, if you've read the headlines, and you're probably wondering why I would even work. But to be honest with you I need to distract myself from myself and the best way to do that is to do something that I love and I love 'Higher Learning'."

And while Lindsay noted she's going to try her best to get through the episode, she's not going to get into detail about her split just yet.

"I will eventually," she said, "but now is not the time, just trying to take it day by day."

In his Jan. 2 divorce filing obtained by E! News, Abasolo listed New Year's Eve as the date of his and Lindsay's separation and cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their breakup. The petition also states that he is seeking spousal support.

Not long after his filing was made public, Abasolo addressed the end of his four-year marriage to Lindsay in a statement shared on social media.

"If you've been following me for a while, you know I don't like to put my personal affairs on social media and like to keep a safe space for our family," he wrote on Instagram. "Many of you know me as a chiropractor, and also as a husband, my proudest role so far. After more than 4 years of marriage, Rachel and I have made the difficult decision to part ways and start anew."

And while it wasn't an easy move, he suggested that it was ultimately the right one for them.

"My parents have been married forever and I'm a family man, but sometimes loving yourself and your partner means you must let go," the 43-year-old added. "I wanted you to hear it from the source before the blogs start making up their own reality. Please respect the spaces of our family and friends as we figure out our next steps."

The news comes less than two months after Lindsay shared her and Abasolo's plans to grow their family one day.

"It's something that we want," the attorney, 38, told E! News in November. "It's been harder than I thought it would be. We're trying. You think, 'Oh yeah, when I'm ready, I'll make it happen.' But it's just been a little bit more difficult for us. But we're definitely starting the process."

Lindsay and Abasolo got engaged on her season of "The Bachelorette" in 2017 and tied the knot two years later. During their time together, the couple navigated life in the spotlight and living on separate coasts. And after dealing with public scrutiny, they decided to keep their relationship private.

In fact, Lindsay opened up about facing constant speculation about the state of their marriage.

"We're always a hot topic," Lindsay told E! News. "Whenever there's a rumor about a Bachelor Nation person getting divorced, it's my husband and I because we aren't public with our relationship and that's the exact reason why we're not. Because we realized a long time ago that so many people—the more you give them, the more opinions and judgments that they have. And so, we realized we needed to protect ourselves. So for us, we just post when we want to post. We're together all the time. We're just not putting it out there."

