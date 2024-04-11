‘So You Think You Can Dance' alum Korra Obidi stabbed in acid attack

Originally appeared on E! Online

Former "So You Think You Can Dance" contestant Korra Obidi is recovering from a gruesome attack in London.

"There was a knife," the Nigerian dancer, who competed on the FOX competition series in 2019, shared in an April 11 Instagram video, "acid attack on me in the UK in the middle of a live stream."

In the clip, the 32-year-old was seen being treated by first responders as a yellow knife laid next to her on the pavement. "Guys I'm in the hospital," she wrote in the comments. "Safety with travel is no longer a luxury but necessity. The acid was salicylic and I was lucky. Love you guys."

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson told E! News that police were called that afternoon in response to reports of an assault in central London.

"Officers attended and found a woman in her 30s with a cut to her hand and reporting a liquid had been thrown at her face," the spokesperson said. "She was taken to hospital for treatment. The liquid was later confirmed to be a non-noxious cosmetic item."

The statement added, "Another woman left the scene prior to police arrival. An investigation is underway."

Obidi's sister Nancy Umeh had called the police to report the incident, which nearly cost the dancer her life.

"They poured acid on my sister's face. They threatened to stab her all over her body. They have stabbed her on her hands just outside her Airbnb in Westminster, London," Umeh shared on her Instagram Story. "I am in Belfast. I left my sister in a secured apartment and somebody waited for my sister in front of her room."

She added, "My sister has a strong and fit person, otherwise now she would have been gone, she would have been unalived. For what?"