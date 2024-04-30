Country star Reba McEntire will host the ACM Awards in Frisco

For its second year in Frisco, the Academy of Country Music Awards is calling in a veteran.

On Thursday morning, country music’s oldest awards show announced Reba McEntire will host the 59th ACMs on May 16 at the Ford Center at The Star. It will be McEntire’s 17th time hosting, the most of any artist.

“I am tickled to pieces to get to host,” McEntire said in a statement. “What an honor to have been part of the past, present and now the future of the Academy of Country Music.”

The country superstar’s presence at the awards extends far beyond serving as master of ceremonies. McEntire’s trophy cabinet includes 16 ACM awards for her work as the Queen of Country. She has been nominated nine times for ACM entertainer of the year, an honor she won in 1994. She also holds the distinction of being the most nominated female artist of the year at the awards.

