R. Kelly Denied Bail by Federal Appeals Court

A federal appeals court denied singer R. Kelly's latest attempt to be released on bail, agreeing with a lower court that he was a flight risk and that no combination of conditions could ensure he would appear for trial.

A federal judge in Brooklyn denied Kelly's initial petition for bail earlier this year, and rejected a motion to reconsider, which prompted Kelly to seek relief from the U.S. Second Circuit Court of Appeals. The appellate court said Tuesday the lower court was correct in its decision.

"We perceive no clear error in the district court’s determination that the government has demonstrated by clear and convincing evidence that Kelly presents risk of a danger to the community and by a preponderance of the evidence that Kelly presents a flight risk, and, moreover, that no condition or combination of conditions could assure against those risks," the judges wrote.

Kelly was reportedly attacked by another inmate while in jail late last month, his attorney confirmed to NBC Chicago.

Steve Greenberg could not offer details on what happened but said Kelly's condition was known immediately known.

"He was not hospitalized," Greenberg said.

Earlier this year, the R&B singer had requested to be released from jail in Chicago over concerns he would contract coronavirus behind bars. A federal judge in New York denied that request.

The 53-year-old Kelly has been in custody in the Metropolitan Correctional Center in downtown Chicago since he was indicted on federal child pornography, obstruction of justice and racketeering charges.

Kelly has denied ever abusing anyone and has pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him. He faces several dozen counts of state and federal sexual misconduct charges in Illinois, Minnesota and New York, from sexual assault to heading a racketeering scheme aimed at supplying Kelly with girls.