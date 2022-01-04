Milo Ventimiglia's Praise for ‘This Is Us' Wife Mandy Moore Will Have You Crying

Their love has always been worth it.

Ahead of the "This Is Us" sixth and final season, which kicks off tonight, Jan. 4, Milo Ventimiglia reflected on playing the Pearson patriarch alongside TV wife Mandy Moore. And, as he exclusively told E! News, he and Moore are just as much a unit off-screen as they are on-screen.

"I remember saying to her that I'm not going to be happy unless you're happy," he shared. "That's been the consistent thread for Mandy and I, we both just invest so much. We communicate so much."

Viewers were first introduced to the charming and grounded Jack Pearson and his loving wife, Rebecca, in the first episode of "This Is Us", which debuted on Sept. 20, 2016, to some 10 million viewers. Before long, viewers turned into "This Is Us" fans, who couldn't love Jack and Rebecca's relationship more.

And while viewers were falling for Jack and Rebecca on-screen, Ventimiglia revealed that he became a huge Moore fan off-screen.

"I just think the world of her," he gushed. "She's wonderful."

The "Gilmore Girls" alum didn't stop there, as he went on to call the "Only Hope" singer "incredibly, naturally talented," adding, "She's very connected to what she does. She works incredibly hard."

Because of this, Ventimiglia said he is "always inspired by Mandy." But it's not just Moore's work ethic that has impressed Ventimiglia, who credited the singer-turned-actress for having a smart work-life balance.

"She puts a lot of effort into the work," he explained, "but when the work is done, she leaves it in a studio. She walks away from it. And she's... passionate about something else: Her family, her music, her friends, giving back to community. She's a very inspirational woman."

