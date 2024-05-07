Susan Buckner, known for playing Patty Simcox in ‘Grease,' dies at 72

Actor Susan Buckner, best known for her role as Patty Simcox in the movie "Grease," died on May 2 at the age of 72, according to the family's publicist.

The cause of death was not provided.

“She was magic," Buckner's daughter Samantha Mansfield said in a statement provided to NBC News. "She was my best friend. And I will miss her every day. I was lucky I had such a lighting rod of a mother and now I have her as an angel.”

Sending love to the family and friends of Susan Buckner, who played Patty Simcox in 'Grease'. She sadly passed away at the age of 72.



In her later years, she devoted her time to directing children’s theater and taught dance at a gym in FL.



She was the most, to say the least. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/aA62s9tcbr — OnStage Blog (@OnstageBlog) May 7, 2024

Buckner, who was born in Seattle in 1952, was a Miss America contestant in 1972 after being crowned Miss Washington the year prior.

She went on to become one of Dean Martin's Golddiggers and later was part of the all-girl group Fantasy and musical duo Buckner and Pratt.

She also made appearances on “The Mac Davis Show,” “Sonny and Cher,” “The Brady Bunch Variety Hour” and "Starsky and Hutch."

At the age of 25, she landed the role of Simcox, a bubbly Rydell High cheerleader in the 1978 musical comedy starring Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta.

A school-spirit enthusiast in the film, she was known for her cheer: “Do the splits, give a yell! Show a little spirit for old Rydell! Way to go, red and white! Go Rydell, fight, fight, fight!”

Other guest appearances included roles on "The Hardy Boys/Nancy Drew Mysteries" and "The Love Boat." She also starred in the 1981 horror film "Deadly Blessing" and 1989 comedy "Police Academy 6: City Under Siege."

She stepped away from acting to raise her two children and later went on to direct children's theater and teach dance in Florida.

Buckner is survived by her son Adam Josephs, daughter Samantha Mansfield, grandchildren Oliver, Riley, Abigail and Ruby, as well as her sister Linda, daughter-in-law Noel Josephs, son-in-law Adam Mansfield and longtime partner Al.