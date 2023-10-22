Mick Jagger and Pedro Pascal join Bad Bunny in an instant SNL classic

As if Bad Bunny acting as the host and musical guest on "Saturday Night Live" wasn't enough, rock legend and Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, as well as "The Mandalorian" actor Pedro Pascal stopped by to help make Saturday night's episode a hilarious classic.

First, Pascal showed up to help translate Bad Bunny's monologue, as the rapper preferred to do it in his native language (or the more sexy language, as he would say).

Pedro and Bad Bunny!!! pic.twitter.com/SRthw39yfo — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) October 22, 2023

Then, during a sketch about the taping of a Spanish soap opera, His Majesty Mick Jagger makes a surprise appearance on the stage of Studio 8H.

Halfway through a sketch where Bad Bunny is acting as the main character in the filming of a Spanish soap opera, Jagger comes in as the show's father, and he is a real beast of burden.

The sketch started without the "Gimme Shelter" singer, with Bad Bunny and SNL cast member Marcello Hernández playing actors in a Spanish-language soap opera that keeps having to do retakes because another character "Latina Jefferson" has a line but does not speak Spanish.

The soap opera's director, played by cast member Mikey Day, is ready to give up on Latina after a couple of failed takes, but Bad Bunny's character asks to give her one more shot.

Bad Bunny and Hernández get in a stereotypical soap opera fight that has to be broken up by the "Sympathy for the Devil" singer.

Jagger, in a classic all white suit, shows up to smack some sense into the two fighting in the living room.

respect him ✋ pic.twitter.com/3r5VfXgmWJ — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) October 22, 2023

After Bad Bunny puts on his first musical performance of the night, introduced by none other than Lady Gaga, Pascal joins Bad Bunny in another hilarious sketch where they both dress as female relatives of a college student (played by Hernández) who brings home his white girlfriend (played by cast member Chloe Fineman).

But the sketch could not be topped by Jagger's second surprise appearance. This time as a nun (yes, a nun).

The sketch starts with Bad Bunny and a number of cast members playing nuns in an Austrian convent, and the lead nun is trying to find out if a man is disguising as a nun to sleep with other nuns.

As Bad Bunny and most of the other nuns try to convince the convent's leader (played by cast member Molly Kearney) that there is no man in the convent, Mick Jagger comes in as another nun to help his brother, or sister, out.

Jagger swoops in and confesses to being the only man disguised in the convent.

"I was the one who corrupted these poor women with my lips and my hips," Jagger's character said.

In the end, all the nuns, including Bad Bunny, beg for the leader to let Jagger stay, which she ends up deciding to do, as it seems the convent had not had enough satisfaction.