Instagram has restricted the account of rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, after he made a post that some groups are calling "anti-Jewish."

According to a Meta spokesperson, Instagram deleted content from Ye's Instagram page and placed a restriction on the account after the company said that the rapper violated its rules and guidelines.

Meta did not specify what content was specifically removed from the account and what content violated their rules, but the decision comes after Ye made a now-deleted-post Friday that one group is calling anti-Semitic.

In the post, Ye shared a screenshot of a text exchange he said he had with Sean "Diddy" Combs, with the caption "Jesus is Jew."

The message from Ye appeared to show Ye claiming that Combs was controlled by Jewish people, a reference to a long-standing anti-Semitic conspiracy theory.

Read the full story here at NBCNews.com.