‘I will always love you:' Dolly Parton surprises fan battling cancer with touching gesture

Dolly Parton made a fan's wish come true this holiday season.

LeGrand "LG" Gold, an Orem, Utah, resident who has been battling colon cancer for the last two years, created a list of things he wanted to do before he died. His "List of Living" included things such as attending March Madness and going on an Alaskan cruise. And he also hoped to one day meet Dolly Parton.

“I thought, ‘Well, it’s never going to happen,'” Gold told NBC affiliate KSL.

But it did happen.

Gold recently learned that his chemotherapy and radiation treatments were no longer working, and that his cancer was spreading. So one day while he was at home with his family for the holidays, he received a surprise call from Parton.

"I've heard you've been a fan of mine for many years and I just wanted to thank you for that," the singer told Gold in a video of the call shared on Instagram.

"I'm just happy that we got to kind of have our journey together in this lifetime," she added. "I always want to make people happy with my music, with the things I do and with the things I say. So I'm just happy that I've touched your life in some way. So thank you for honoring me with that."

"That's awesome," Gold responded. "You've been a huge help, especially these last two years."

Before ending the call, Parton referenced one of her songs to deliver a sweet message to Gold.

"Just know that I will always love you," she said. "I should've sung that shouldn't have I?"

And then did she sing it, while tweaking the lyrics just a bit.

"And I will always love LG," Parton sang over the phone.

The bucket-list interaction left Gold feeling like he was on top of the world.

“She sang me a song, put my name in the song -- I feel like I’m immortal now,” he said.