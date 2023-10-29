How SNL honored Matthew Perry hours after his death

Originally appeared on E! Online

Saturday Night Live took a pause to say goodbye to a Friend.

On Oct. 28, hours after Matthew Perry's death at age 54, the NBC sketch series screened a silent photo card of the actor just before the end of the live broadcast.

The star, who hosted the show in 1997—three years after "Friends" debuted, died in an apparent drowning, his rep and a law enforcement source told NBC News. The law enforcement source said the incident was treated as a water rescue and that there was no apparent foul play.

Perry was found dead in a hot tub at his home in Los Angeles, law enforcement sources told the Los Angeles Times. An official cause of death has yet to be revealed.

Perry was best known for his role as Chandler Bing on "Friends," which aired for 10 seasons on NBC until 2004. Following his death, fans and fellow celebs, including former costars, shared tributes to the actor.

"What a loss," Maggie Wheeler, who played his ex-girlfriend Janice on "Friends," wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the two. "The world will miss you Mathew Perry. The joy you brought to so many in your too short lifetime will live on. I feel so very blessed by every creative moment we shared."

In addition, a tribute to Perry was also posted on the official "Friends" and Warner Bros. TV Instagram pages. "We are devastated to learn of Matthew Perry's passing," the posts read. "He was a true gift to us all. Our heart goes out to his family, loved ones, and all of his fans."