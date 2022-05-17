Grimes Auctioning Off Her Met Gala Accessories to Support BIPOC Families in Ukraine

Couture for a cause.

Grimes is doing her part to support the Black, Indigenous and people of color of Ukraine by auctioning off some of her most memorable fashion accessories.

"I'm auctioning stuff from my Met gala look last year to raise money to help get BIPOC families out of Ukraine since they're having trouble exiting at the border," she shared in an Instagram post on May 16, adding that the auction on display at Los Angeles' HVW8 Gallery includes "the works of 50 distinguished artists who aim to support Emergency Response & BIPOC families in and out of Ukraine."

Explaining that each piece in the auction "offers a unique interpretation of the theme 'resistance,'" Grimes donated a whimsical pair of earcuffs, designed by Romantic Elf Jewelry, and a chrome CHRISHABANA x Dune Harkonnen face mask.

The experimental musician wore the pieces to the 2021 Met Gala back in September, along with a sheer Iris Van Herpen gown, for the event's "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" theme. Her look — which was inspired by the 1984 cult classic "Dune" (and subsequent 2021 remake) based on Frank Herbert's novel — also included a replica Medieval sword repurposed from a Colt AR-15A3.

The weapon, however, is not up for auction, as it's "a permanent piece" of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's collection.

All proceeds from the auction will go to non-profit organizations Diaspora Relief and Razom for Ukraine, which will use the funds to provide food, shelter, and evacuation support to those in need, the "Genesis" singer explained. Bidding is open exclusively on Artsy and will start closing on May 26.

Grimes, 34 — who shares two children with ex Elon Musk — is just one of many celebs who has made efforts to help Ukraine amid Russia's recent invasion. In March, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis shared a video on Instagram to announce that they had achieved their goal of raising $30 million to help the European country.

"Over 65,000 of you donated," shared Kunis, who moved from Ukraine to the United States in 1991. "We are overwhelmed with gratitude for the support. While this is far from [solving] the problem, our collective effort will provide a softer landing for so many people as they forge ahead into their future of uncertainty."

That same month, MTV's The Challenge's Johnny Bananas joined a humanitarian convoy, led by the refugee foundation Humanosh, to deliver medical and other supplies to people in Ukraine.

