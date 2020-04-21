’Friends’ Returns to Streaming When HBO Max Launches May 27

Rachel, Ross, Monica, Chandler, Phoebe and Joey will be there for you on streaming once again on May 27 when HBO Max officially launches.

While the anticipated "Friends" cast reunion with Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc won't be available at launch date, it will eventually drop on the new streaming platform.

Friends Cast's Many Reunions

"Our number one goal is having extraordinary content for everyone in the family, and the HBO Max programming mix we are so excited to unveil on May 27th will bear that out," Robert Greenblatt, chairman of Warner Media Entertainment and direct-to-consumer, said in a statement.

"Even in the midst of this unprecedented pandemic, the all-star teams behind every aspect of HBO Max will deliver a platform and a robust slate of content that is varied, of the highest quality, and second to none. I'm knocked out by the breadth and depth of our new offering, from the Max originals, our Warner Bros library and acquisition titles from around the world, and of course the entirety of HBO."

After the May 27 launch, HBO Max Originals will continue to drop on the streaming platform through summer and fall, including "The Flight Attendant," starring and executive produced by Kaley Cuoco, the unscripted "Friends" cast reunion, new episodes of "Doom Patrol," the return of "Search Party," Amy Schumer's three-part documentary series "Expecting Amy," Ridley Scott's "Raised by Wolves" and "Adventure Time: Distant Lands-BMO."

"It is thrilling to be approaching the launch of HBO Max so we can finally share the first wave of content our teams have been developing in partnership with a group of unparalleled creators," Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO Max, said in a statement. "The originals slate available at launch represents a diverse range of unique voices emblematic of the quality and scope of our programming still to come."