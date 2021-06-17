Chloe X Halle, H.E.R Part of Apple Music Juneteenth Playlist

Some artists recorded cover songs, while others composed new tracks for the exclusive “Juneteenth 2021 Freedom Songs" playlist

By Mesfin Fekadu

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Artists including Chloe x Halle, Black Thought of the Roots and H.E.R. have recorded songs honoring Juneteenth for Apple Music.

Some artists recorded cover songs, while others composed new tracks for the exclusive “Juneteenth 2021 Freedom Songs" playlist, which launches Friday on the streaming platform. It comes about two weeks ahead of the annual holiday, also known as Emancipation Day and Freedom Day, that commemorates when the last enslaved African Americans learned they were free on June 19.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The 20-song playlist also features country singers Kane Brown and Jimmie Allen, gospel performer Kirk Franklin, Panamanian singer Sech and rappers D Smoke and Saba.

Entertainment News

Jen Shah 1 hour ago

Utah ‘Real Housewives' Star Seeks Fraud Case Dismissal

2 hours ago

Rapper IDK to Launch Music Business Program Through Harvard

H.E.R. covers Marvin Gaye's “Inner City Blues (Make Me Wanna Holler)," Chloe x Halle takes on TLC's “Waterfalls" and Franklin re-works the classic gospel protest song “We Shall Overcome" to create “Overcome 2021" for the playlist. Black Thought, D Smoke, Sech, Saba and Hit-Boy produced original tracks.

Other acts on the playlist include Terrace Martin, Brandee Younger, Maverick City Music, Honey Dijon, Tobe Nwigwe, Amaarae, Willie Jones, Zeal & Ardor, Tems, Jean Dawson and Madison Calley.

Copyright AP - Associated Press
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us