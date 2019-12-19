Channing Tatum and Jessie J Break Up After Over 1 Year of Dating

It's over for Channing Tatum and Jessie J.

The "Magic Mike" star and the "Price Tag" singer have called it quits after just over a year of dating, a source confirms to E! News, adding that they parted ways as a couple but are still good friends.

Tatum first confirmed the duo's relationship status in November 2018, with a sweet post about Jessie. Praising the artist's performance at the Royal Albert Hall in London, the actor wrote, "This woman just poured her heart out on stage at the Royal Albert Hall. Whoever was there got to witness something special. Wow."

In September 2019, Jessie, 31, debuted a new love song for Tatum, 39, during a concert in West Hollywood.

"Where you go I know I want to follow / Let's make a promise on today / Take it slow, baby steps so we don't know when what comes next," the song lyrics state. "Let's be still, just stay calm, so we're not rushing what we are"

The lyrics continue, "Pressure on, just have fun / It's not a race, no need to run / If it's forever / Let's just simply be in love."

Why Channing Tatum Just Quit Social Media

That same month, Tatum proved that he was the ideal Instagram boyfriend when he was spotted taking pictures of Jessie during the 2019 Rock in Rio festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

In early October, Jessie took to her Instagram Stories to post about Tatum, telling her fans that she was missing her "cuddle machine."

So, it appears this split was pretty recent, considering Jessie just left a comment on Tatum's Instagram post a few weeks ago. In response to his post about "Magic Mike Live," Jessie commented, "I wanted it to cut to you doing Pony by the Sydney Opera House so bad Chan..."

This breakup news comes about a month after Tatum finalized his divorce from Jenna Dewan. The "Step-Up" co-stars, who share daughter Everly, announced their split in April 2018.

Dewan has since moved on with actor Steve Kazee. The couple is expecting their first child together.

Us Weekly was first to report the breakup, with a source telling the outlet that the split occurred "about a month ago."