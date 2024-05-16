If you haven't made it over the struggling East Dallas restaurant Mixtitos it seems you have time, but time is up for two Dallas Red Lobster restaurants, plus a Fort Worth Stockyards restaurant is on the move.

This is the power of a passionate story. DallasNews.com wrote about Mixtitos Kitchen and talked about it on NBC 5 First at Four, plus the struggling restaurant's chef also appeared on Telemundo 39 on Cinco de Mayo. Those media moments brought new awareness to the restaurant off Interstate 30 in Old East Dallas, and customers responded by going to the restaurant. Mixtitos still needs more customers, owner Jose Luis Rodriguez was floored by the support last week and wants to feed new folks who haven't tried his Mexican-Japanese fusion restaurant yet.

Red Lobster still has hundreds of restaurants open across the U.S., but more than 80 restaurants closed Monday. Two were in northeast and northwest Dallas. The company has been struggling financially for several years. But for those who love those Cheddar Bay Biscuits, there are still 10 Red Lobsters open in North Texas -- in Arlington, Denton, Duncanville, Fort Worth, Frisco, Irving, Lewisville, Mesquite, North Richland Hills and Plano.

Los Vaqueros, which has been in its same location in the Fort Worth Stockyards since 1982, but will soon be relocating. The restaurant is in a brick building that is more than 100 years old and an incredible 34,000-square-feet -- that's old and that's big by restaurant standards, so the Tex-Mex restaurant is going to move a short distance to a smaller place close to Billy Bob's. That move is planned for this summer.

The food reporters at The Dallas Morning News have relaunched the 'Eat Drink D-FW' podcast. New episodes come out every Thursday, on every podcast platform. 'Eat Drink D-FW' is hosted by Dallas Morning News food editor Erin Booke with food reporters Sarah Blaskovich, Claire Ballor and Imelda Garcia. Each week, our food journalists dish, debate and analyze local restaurant news, food and drink trends, tips for cooking and shopping, and other obsessions. The first new episode of the relaunch asks " Is Keith Lee’s style of restaurant criticism the new normal?"