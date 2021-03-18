Armie Hammer

Armie Hammer Accused of Rape and Emotional Abuse, LAPD Investigating

A woman publicly alleged that Hammer raped her in 2017 during a yearslong affair. Hammer denied the rape claim but did not deny a relationship with her

A woman publicly accused actor Armie Hammer of raping her in 2017 and police confirmed Thursday to NBC News that an investigation has been opened.

The woman, who identified herself as Effie, gave a statement with her attorney Gloria Allred on Thursday in which she claimed she began an affair with the then married Hammer in 2016, when she was 20, after speaking to him on Facebook. Effie alleged that Hammer abused her physically and emotionally, and that the actor employed “manipulation tactics in order to exert control” over her.

Andrew Brettler, an attorney for Hammer, denied on Thursday the allegations of sexual assault made by Effie, but did not deny the actor had a relationship with her.

