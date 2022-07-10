Amber Heard Seeks Mistrial, Says the Wrong Juror Was Seated in Johnny Depp Defamation Trial

Johnny Depp's multi-million win against Amber Heard is once again being challenged after Heard's legal team filed paperwork Friday seeking a mistrial, stating that the wrong juror was seated for the lengthy defamation trial.

The five-page document filed in a Fairfax County, Virginia circuit court says that Juror No. 15 "was not the individual summoned for jury duty on April 11, 2022."

Heard's attorneys wrote that the correct juror was 77 years old at the time of the trial and Juror No. 15 was 52. The court documents claim that both people share the same last name and address.

"As the Court no doubt agrees, it is deeply troubling for an individual not summoned for jury duty nonetheless to appear for jury duty and serve on a jury, especially in a case such as this," the documents state.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Heard's legal team argued that her "due process was therefore compromised" and "a mistrial should be declared, and a new trial ordered."

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

Just on TikTok, pro-Johnny Depp hashtags generated hundreds of times more views compared to pro-Amber Heard hashtags during their recent defamation trial. Going forward, the legal system should beware of the social media fervor that surrounded Depp in this case and the incentives that rewarded creators pivoting to pro-Depp content. NBC News tech and culture reporter Kat Tenbarge explains, and we hear clips from Heard's upcoming interview with Dateline NBC.